Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,428 shares during the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading makes up 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 1.24% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 164,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 0.7 %

GNK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

