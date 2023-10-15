Townsend & Associates Inc Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 104.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.0 %

DAR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

