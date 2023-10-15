Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.10. 658,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,008. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $270.30 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

