Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,774,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ventas by 1,012.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,987,000 after buying an additional 2,372,124 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ventas by 3,393.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,292,000 after buying an additional 970,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ventas by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after buying an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Ventas by 595.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 906,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,308,000 after buying an additional 776,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.43. 2,600,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

