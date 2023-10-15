Townsend & Associates Inc Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 73,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 46,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 46,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,780,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,931. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.