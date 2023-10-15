Townsend & Associates Inc Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 5.6 %

ALL traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.32. 2,897,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,840. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

