Townsend & Associates Inc Makes New $205,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.52. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,255.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,304 shares of company stock worth $142,849,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

