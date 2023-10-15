Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 18,623 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,183,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,984,000 after purchasing an additional 855,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. 3,362,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,548. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

