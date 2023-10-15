Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Argus upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AZO traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,552.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,290. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,522.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,527.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,249.36 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

