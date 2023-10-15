Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up about 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after acquiring an additional 852,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. TD Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.46. 1,101,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,665. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

