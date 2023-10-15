Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 229 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Barclays started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $74.47. 2,810,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

