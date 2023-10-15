Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 2,666 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BK traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.18. 3,921,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.