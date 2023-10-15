Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 3,555 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $41.01. 2,302,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.