Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 618 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.12. The company had a trading volume of 601,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,376. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $254.87 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.80.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

