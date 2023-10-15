Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 919 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,559,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

