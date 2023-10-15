Townsend & Associates Inc Takes $2.10 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.66. 2,250,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,619. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

