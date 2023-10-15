Townsend & Associates Inc Trims Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,877. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

