Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,907 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

TT opened at $204.69 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.49 and a one year high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.05 and its 200-day moving average is $189.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

