Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of TCLAF opened at $7.91 on Friday. Transcontinental has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

