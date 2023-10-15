Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 203 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

