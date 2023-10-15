Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERX opened at $65.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

