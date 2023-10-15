Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

