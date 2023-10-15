Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,843,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 68,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

