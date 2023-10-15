Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,126 shares of company stock worth $541,162. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $76.19 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

