Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $456,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 48,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $159.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

