Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 132,197 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period.

NextDecade Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. NextDecade Co. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at NextDecade

In related news, Director Bardin Hill Investment Partner sold 400,000 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,679,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,852,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextDecade Profile

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

