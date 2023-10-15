Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,099 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $2,448,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.9% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 57,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.83 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

