Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.33 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

