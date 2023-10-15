Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $296.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average is $109.26.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

