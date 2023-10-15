TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms have commented on THS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THS opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

