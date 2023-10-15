Trio Petroleum Corp.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Trio Petroleum’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 16th. Trio Petroleum had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $3.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Trio Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TPET stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Trio Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.
