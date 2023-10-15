Trio Petroleum Corp.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2023

Trio Petroleum’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPETGet Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 16th. Trio Petroleum had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $3.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Trio Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TPET stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Trio Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPETFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Trio Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trio Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trio Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.