Trio Petroleum Corp.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Trio Petroleum’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 16th. Trio Petroleum had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $3.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Trio Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TPET stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Trio Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trio Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TPET Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Trio Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

