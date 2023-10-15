TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading Down 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $30.23. 1,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

