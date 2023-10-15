TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. 535 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 17.30% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

