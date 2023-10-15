UBE (UBEOF) and Its Peers Critical Review

UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) is one of 139 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UBE to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBE and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UBE N/A N/A 2.79 UBE Competitors $4.12 billion $299.12 million -2.40

UBE’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UBE. UBE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.0% of UBE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UBE and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBE 0 0 0 0 N/A UBE Competitors 890 3789 4885 43 2.42

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 43.35%. Given UBE’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UBE has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

UBE pays an annual dividend of $3.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.2%. UBE pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 91.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. UBE is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares UBE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBE N/A N/A N/A UBE Competitors -28.61% -27.68% -4.52%

Summary

UBE beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UBE Company Profile

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, and cast iron and steel products. The company was formerly known as Ube Industries, Ltd. UBE Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

