UBS Group Analysts Give Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) a C$39.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBD.B. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$75.44.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$46.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.88. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$28.04 and a 12 month high of C$74.43.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

