Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119,337 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 99.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after buying an additional 64,027 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $2,376,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 332.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.78.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $379.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

