United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

