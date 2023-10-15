United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,394,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $433.05 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.05 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

