UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $539.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.