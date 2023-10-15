UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $539.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.00. The company has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

