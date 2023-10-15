Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises about 4.6% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AM Squared Ltd owned 0.06% of Universal Display worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Universal Display by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.41. 264,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.52 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.60.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

