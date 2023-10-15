UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,529,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,183 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.11% of UroGen Pharma worth $26,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth about $321,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 37.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth $307,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $68,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 148,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,401. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $307.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.97. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

