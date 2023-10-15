US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UTRE opened at $48.52 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

