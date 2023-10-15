Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,474,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $126.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.