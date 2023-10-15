VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,719,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

