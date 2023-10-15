Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Shares Up 1.2%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.59 and last traded at C$19.59. Approximately 7,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 10,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.36.
Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.85.
