Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Shares Up 1.2%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.59 and last traded at C$19.59. Approximately 7,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 10,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.36.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.85.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.