Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lowered by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.1% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

