Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,607,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 8.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $141,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

