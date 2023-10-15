Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,924,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,611. The company has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

