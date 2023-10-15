Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,290 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after buying an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after buying an additional 787,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.